Michigan State Police targets speeding, aggressive driving on M-14 near I-275 on Thursday

DETROIT - If you're driving on M-14 today, you may want to slow down.

Michigan State Police are planning a "Special Enforcement Section" on M-14 from I-275 to the county line on Thursday in Southeast Michigan.

"We will be looking for speeding and aggressive drivers. Please take it easy out there," MSP said in a tweet. "Hopefully we will have a slow day, but something tells me we won’t."

MSP has been conducting crackdowns on freeways around Metro Detroit this year, including on the Southfield Freeway, issuing 45 speeding tickets back in July.

Fines for speeding in Michigan can vary, but standard costs are:

1-5 mph over limit (2) (Limited Access/0pts) $90.00

6-10 mph over limit (2) (Limited Access/1pts) $105.00

11-15 mph over limit (3) (Limited Access/2pts) $120.00

16-25 mph over limit (4) (Limited Access/3pts) $140.00

26+ mph over limit (4) (Limited Access/3pts) $155.00 + $4.00 per mile

