Michigan State Police trooper injured during high-speed chase arrest Sunday

DETROIT - On Sunday at around 3 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers from the Metro South Post were dispatched to a multiple vehicle crash with injuries that occurred on westbound I-94, west of Van Dyke.

While heading to the crash, troopers observed a car traveling on the shoulder at a high rate of speed, passing the traffic that was stopped due to the crash.

Troopers got behind the vehicle and the driver eventually stopped. Troopers made contact with the driver. They also observed open alcohol in the vehicle and ordered the driver to exit.

Troopers attempted to arrest the driver, but he managed to break away and ran across the freeway through stopped traffic. Troopers tackled the driver and eventually arrested him.

The suspect was not injured. He was sent to the Detroit Detention Center. The arresting trooper's ankle was severely sprained or broken during the arrest.

He was transported from the scene by Emergency Medical Services and sent to a local hospital.



