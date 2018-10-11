Michigan State Police want help finding man who fled from EMS

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police want help locating a missing 40-year-old man.

Johnny Harrison Thomas was last seen in the area of 8 Mile Road and Mendota Avenue in Royal Oak Township. They believe he was heading into Detroit.

Thomas is described as 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a purple T-shirt.

Police said Thomas was being dropped off at Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital in Royal Oak Township by EMS when he jumped off the stretcher and fled on foot across 8 Mile Road and into Detroit.

Thomas is legally petitioned for mental health care.

If you have information about where Thomas is call MSP Metro North Post at 313-237-2450.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.