News

Michigan State Police want help finding man who fled from EMS

Last seen in Royal Oak Township heading toward Detroit

By Kayla Clarke

Johnny Harrison Thomas (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police want help locating a missing 40-year-old man.

Johnny Harrison Thomas was last seen in the area of 8 Mile Road and Mendota Avenue in Royal Oak Township. They believe he was heading into Detroit.

Thomas is described as 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a purple T-shirt.

Police said Thomas was being dropped off at Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital in Royal Oak Township by EMS when he jumped off the stretcher and fled on foot across 8 Mile Road and into Detroit.

Thomas is legally petitioned for mental health care.

If you have information about where Thomas is call MSP Metro North Post at 313-237-2450.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.