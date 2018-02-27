Michigan State Police warn parents to be vigilant in monitoring social media in wake of threats

A series of threats made against schools across the country in the wake of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, has canceled classes and kept investigators busy.

There have been a number of threats in Michigan since the massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty last week in Florida. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, legally purchased an AR-15, which authorities say he used in the shooting.

The copycat threats began popping up the following week. Authorities have determined that some of the threats were legitimate, while others were not, but still serious enough to prompt lockdowns and cancel classes out of an abundance of caution.

Michigan State Police say the best way to combat the wave of threats is parental involvement in social media.

"You're responsible to look at their social media, know their password, go into their sites and see what they're doing," Trooper Mike Shaw said. "Make sure everything is on the up and up. If you have suspicions about it, go in there and look."

MSP and prosecutors want teenagers to consider the time behind bars before looking for a day off from school.

"As a 17-year-old, you're an adult in Michigan," Shaw said. "You get connected to a false report of terrorism and that's 20 years in prison. You're in prison until you're 37."

Threats across Michigan

Authorities in Manistee County arrested a teen Feb. 19 after a threat was made to “shoot up” Brethren High School in Dickson Township. Police confiscated an AR-15 from the boy’s home.

The next day, a student at Almont Middle School was reported to have brought two loaded airsoft guns to class. School officials said the student had been "addressed by the appropriate authorities."

A student at South Lyon High School was charged Feb. 20 with making a false report or threat of terrorism after messages on Snapchat were shared with authorities about re-enacting the school shooting in Florida.

Garden City High School was placed on lockdown Feb. 21 after a bullet was found inside the school. Police had said there was no direct threat to students of faculty.

A 15-year-old was arrested Feb. 21 in connection with a threat against Melvindale High School. The threat was allegedly sent on Snapchat stating that he was going to "shoot up the school" and included a photograph of a someone holding a gun. The student was charged with false report or threat of terrorism.

Plymouth-Canton Education Park was placed under a soft lockdown Feb. 23 after a rumor circulated about a possible weapon at school. No gun was found.

Later that same day, Berkley High School was placed on lockdown after a bullet was found in the auditorium hallway. Officials said they didn't believe any students were in danger, but place the school on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Milan Area Schools were evacuated Monday after the district received a bomb threat and classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Wayne-Westland Community Schools were closed Tuesday due to several threats posted on social media. School administrators pleaded for parents to check their children's social media accounts.

