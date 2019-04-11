Michigan State student accuses university of trying to cover up rape by 3 basketball players

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan State student is speaking out for the first time, saying the university tried to cover up her rape case when she was sexually assaulted by three basketball players.

Bailey Kowalski, 22, said Michigan State University officials encouraged her to stay silent about the assault.

A lawsuit was filed last year, but now Kowalski is going public. Her picture was posted Wednesday in the New York Times.

A press conference is expected at 1 p.m. Thursday in East Lansing.

You can watch the press conference live in the stream posted above.

Kowalski filed the lawsuit against MSU last year, alleging her Title IX rights had been violated. She claims a counselor discouraged her from reporting the rape because it involved three MSU basketball players.

In the lawsuit, Kowalski claims she was forcefully thrown face-down on a bed in April 2015 and raped from behind. She said she was crying but could not move nor speak.

When the first attacker was done, the next two came in and took turns raping her, the lawsuit claims.

Kowalski claims after telling an MSU counselor about the rape, she was told, "If you pursue this, you are going to be swimming with some really big fish."

"We have not found any evidence or indication that she was discouraged in any way to make a Title IX complaint or a complaint to the police department," Michigan State officials said in a statement.

"I don't want any other girl who has gone through this or who, God forbid, may have to go through something like this, to feel for one second that they should be too afraid to come out and do something," Kowalski told the New York Times.

You can watch Nick Monacelli's full story in the video posted below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.