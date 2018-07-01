Michigan State troopers pull child from Detroit River

DETROIT - A boy was pulled from the Detroit River on Saturday by police after becoming submerged while playing with his friends at Belle Isle.

According to authorities, troopers assigned to Belle Isle were alerted at approximately 7:45 p.m. to a youth who had gone underwater and did not resurface. The boy was pulled from the water at 8 p.m. and was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

The victom is believed to be 16 or 17-years-old.

