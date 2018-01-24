Michigan State trustee calls university 'tone deaf' in handling of Larry Nassar case

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan State trustee released a statement Wednesday slamming the university's handling of the Larry Nassar case.

Trustee Dianne Byrum called MSU "tone deaf, unresponsive, unapologetic and insensitive to the victims."

Byrum also said she would support the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon.

Here is the full statement:

"It is clear that the public has lost confidence in the current administration of Michigan State University, and changes are needed to move the university forward.

"First, I support the resignation of President Simon, effective immediately, and I support the investigation by the Attorney General that will provide a full accounting of what happened and take an important step toward restoring trust, which has understandably been shaken.

"Second, I am disgusted by the abhorrent comments made earlier this week by Trustee Joel Ferguson, who does not speak for other members of the MSU Board in any way.

"Unfortunately, through this terrible situation, the university has been tone deaf, unresponsive, unapologetic and insensitive to the victims. As a woman who has always fought for womens’ rights and victims’ rights, and encouraged women in all areas, it is deeply troubling to me that so much pain and suffering has been caused by my alma mater.

"A full public accounting, top to bottom, is long overdue and I support it, along with a change in the current administration and a change to the culture at Michigan State University. We owe it to the victims, the public and ourselves to do the right thing and let the healing begin."

MSU receives letter from NCAA

Michigan State University received the following letter from the NCAA on Jan. 23, 2018 in regards to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

NEW: Larry Nassar sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison

The letter is addressed to university Athletics Director Mark Hollis:

Hollis offered this response:

"Since my first day on the job as athletic director, my focus has always been on the student-athlete. They are at the core of our athletic department mission statement. Our first priority has always been and will always be their health and safety. In regards to the letter we received from the NCAA last night, the athletic compliance and university general counsel offices are preparing a comprehensive response. Michigan State University will cooperate with any investigation."

Nassar, a former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually abusing young girls, spent decades working for the university. Nassar is accused of abusing more than 100 young gymnasts.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is also reviewing Michigan State's handling of Nassar's case. Schuette said an announcement on an investigation at MSU is coming.

