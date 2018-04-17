Michigan State University alumni group chief resigns amid complaint

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The head of Michigan State University's Alumni Association is stepping down after a complaint was filed with the office that investigates discrimination, harassment and other policy violations.

School spokeswoman Emily Guerrant confirms that Scott Westerman told the East Lansing school his resignation becomes effective July 31.

Guerrant also confirms that a complaint was filed Feb. 9 with Michigan State's Title IX Office for Institutional Equity.

Westerman has run the alumni group since 2010.

Michigan State continues to receive criticism for its handling of a sex abuse scandal involving disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar has been sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young female athletes.

View his full resignation letter here:

