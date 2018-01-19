Michigan State University board of trustees continues to support Lou Anna Simon as president

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State University board of trustees is continuing to support school president Lou Anna Simon amid the fourth day of victim testimony at Larry Nassar's sentencing.

Here is a statement released by the board of trustees:

"Through this terrible situation, the university has been perceived as tone deaf, unresponsive and insensitive to the victims. We understand the public’s faith has been shaken. The Board has listened and heard the victims. Today, the Board acted and has asked the Attorney General’s Office to review the facts in this matter, and as information is presented, the Board will act. This can never happen again. As part of the Board’s oversight authority, we will retain independent external assistance to support our responsibilities to the university community and the public at large. We continue to believe President Simon is the right leader for the university and she has our support."

Here is a statement from Simon:

"I continue to appreciate the confidence of the Board and the many people who have reached out to me, and to them, who have the best interested of MSU at heart. I have always done my best to lead MSU and I will continue to do so today and tomorrow."

Michigan leaders call for Simon to resign

As victims of former sports doctor Nassar share testimony, state leaders are calling for Simon to resign.

Nassar worked at the university and at USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians. He pleaded guilty to abusing young girls for decades. His main sentencing hearing started Tuesday and is expected to last at least four days, with nearly 100 victims speaking.

Women who told stories about what happened to them at the hands of Nassar said that the university failed to protect them.

"President Simon's done a lot of amazing things at Michigan State. We need new leadership in order to lead us into a direction now," Sen. Curtis Hertel said. "I think it's time for the Legislature to stand up and actually find out who knew what and when and make sure the proper actions are taken."

The student leadership at the school voted Thursday to condemn the administration, and the State News Editorial Board called for Simon's resignation. Many students believe that those who knew about Nassar's actions need to he held accountable for what happened for years at the school.

