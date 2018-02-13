Michigan State University Faculty Senate to cast vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University is still dealing with the fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal as calls for change grow even louder.

The university's Faculty Senate is holding a meeting Tuesday to cast a vote of no confidence against the school's Board of Trustees.

This comes after the Board named former Michigan governor John Engler as interim president of the university. The Faculty Senate said they are concerned about how the Board's decision impacts the MSU community.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

