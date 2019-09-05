Michigan State University hit with record-breaking fine over Nassar investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University has been fined a record $4.5 million in connection with the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

According to authorities, the rationale for the record-breaking fine starts with how the school handled a report of Nassar's abuse in 2014. The report refers to Nassar as Employee X.

The Office for Civil Rights found MSU failed to take appropriate interim measures to protect its students.

The document goes on to list multiple ways the university clumsily investigated Nassar.

The document alleges former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon and former provost June Youatt did nothing after receiving complaints about former dean William Strampel's inappropriate language and behavior toward women for 16 years.

Youatt resigned from her position Thursday. About a month ago, Strampel was sentenced to one year in prison and Simon retired while being investigated on criminal charges.

The university said Simon will receive three annual payments for a total gross amount of $2.45 million.

The $4.5 million fine is the largest Clery Act fine against a school. The prior record-holder was Pennsylvania State University's $2.4 million fine in 2016 for how the school handled Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse scandal.

MSU is being made to take corrective actions that include the following:

Employ an independent Clery Compliance Officer, who will report to a high-level executive;

Establish a new Clery Compliance Committee that includes representation from more than 20 offices that play a role in campus safety, crime prevention, fire safety, emergency management, and substance abuse prevention; and

Create a system of protective measures and expanded reporting to better ensure the safety of its student-athletes in both intercollegiate and recreational athletic programs. Similar steps will be taken to better ensure the safety of minor children who participate in camps or other youth programs that are sponsored by the University or that are held on its properties.

The Department of Education's full press release can be read here.

