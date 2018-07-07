Michigan State University journalism student wins $10,000 Nikon visual arts scholarship

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Ten students, including a Michigan State University student, won a $10,000 scholarship through the first-ever Nikon Storytellers Scholarship program.

Nicolas Antaya's creative portfolio was judged by a team of Nikon ambassadors, industry professionals and other creatives. It was chosen out of the more than 1,000 submissions Nikon received from the United States and Canada.

Photo portfolios and video submissions were evaluated based on overall quality, as well as the students' ability to effectively tell a visual story. Academic achievement was also taken into account.

“After seeing the amazing response to this program from talented students, we are confident that the field of visual arts will continue to grow into the future,” said Jay Vannatter, executive vice president of Nikon. “By providing these 10 deserving recipients with academic scholarships, we can empower new generations to innovate through storytelling and content creation.”

Other winners include:

Cassie Chang – California State University – Fullerton (Film)

Carter Knopik – University of Nebraska – Lincoln (Film)

Pearson Ripley – Ryerson University (Photography)

Ernest Pund – University of Southern California (Film)

Jall Cowasji – New York University (Film)

Leah de Leon – Chapman University (Film)

Mushfica Masud – Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema (Film)

Sofia Camargo Hoyos – New York University (Film)

Zachary Krahmer – Syracuse University (Photography)

