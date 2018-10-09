Michigan State University medical resident charged with sexual assault

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan State University medical resident is in police custody and facing multiple charges of sexual assault.

Michael Phinn, 32, of Fowlerville, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of gross indecency and four counts of aggravated indecent exposure.

He worked at Michigan State's clinical center and treated several patients at Sparrow Health System. Police said the complaints against him did not come from patients.

Michigan State University suspended Phinn when the allegations came out.

Police are looking for more victims. If you have any information, contact Michigan State University police at 517-355-2221.

