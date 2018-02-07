Michigan State University president disappointed over search warrants

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University Interim President John Engler is expressing disappointment after state authorities investigating the school's handling of Larry Nassar executed search warrants on campus as TV cameras were filming.

In a letter to independent special prosecutor William Forsyth released Tuesday, Engler said Forsyth's decision for investigators to visit without warning Friday was "very much at odds" with the school's pledge to cooperate. Forsyth, a retired county prosecutor, was appointed to investigate Michigan State by Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Engler says the presence of camera crews was hopefully inadvertent and not part of "media strategy." He says a law firm assisting the university had been in regular contact until the special prosecutor abruptly canceled a meeting.

Engler says he wants the special prosecutor to find "the full truth." The university, where Nassar worked and molested young athletes, has been accused of ignoring complaints against him for years.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.