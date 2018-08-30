Michigan State University's ex-coach Kathie Klages formerly charged in Nassar case

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University's former women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was arraigned Thursday after turning herself in.

This happened on the same day the National Collegiate Athletic Association cleared Michigan State University's athletic department of any wrongdoing in how the school handled the Larry Nassar investigation.

While the NCAA didn't say no laws were broken -- which is why Nassar was tried and convicted -- it found the way MSU handled the investigation didn't violate any rules.

Klages was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of lying to a peace officer, according to officials. She is accused of lying when she denied that victims of Larry Nassar reported their sexual abuse to her.

Klages was given a $5,000 bond. She is expected to return to court on Sept. 7.

NCAA's vice president of enforcement sent a letter to MSU's athletics director and it's straight to the point.

An excerpt from the letter reads:

"This review has not substantiated violations of NCAA legislation,"

The inquiry into MSU began in January, two months after Nassar pleaded guilty and at the same time ESPN reported sexual assaults against several football and basketball players were sere being swept under the rug.

MSU responded in March and said it violated no NCAA rules.

"Based on available information, it does not appear there is a need for further inquiry. Should additional information become available, the enforcement staff will review this information with the institution to determine whether further inquiry is necessary,"

In a statement, athletic director Bill Beekman acknowledged the decision doesn't affect the crimes that were committed, but it does vindicate his high-profile coaches.

You can read the full statements from MSU, Beekman and the NCAA below.

Beekman's full statement:

"We welcome closure in regards to the NCAA inquiry. MSU cooperated fully with the inquiry over the past several months and provided all requested documentation and access to key personnel.

"In regards to the crimes committed on our campus by Larry Nassar, the NCAA findings do not change a thing. NCAA member organizations have a specific set of rules to which we hold each other accountable. And while we agree with the NCAA that we did not commit a violation, that does not diminish our commitment to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student athletes. That pledge permeates everything we do as part of a larger university commitment to making MSU a safer campus.

"As it relates to the handling of student-athlete conduct issues, at Michigan State we are committed to following all appropriate policies and procedures. Today's findings provide external validation of Mark Dantonio and Tom Izzo and the way they administer their programs. Mark and Tom represent the athletic department and Michigan State University with integrity."

Michigan State University's statement:

"Michigan State athletics has received notification from Jonathan F. Duncan, Vice President of Enforcement for the NCAA indicating that 'it does not appear there is a need for further inquiry.' Duncan, in a letter to MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman, states that the NCAA review '…..has not substantiated violations of NCAA legislation.'

"On Jan. 23, 2018, the NCAA contacted Michigan State requesting the institution's response to the sexual assaults committed by former university physician Larry Nassar and its position on whether any violations of NCAA legislation occurred.

"In a March 23, 2018 response, MSU shared its position that violations of NCAA legislation did not occur.

"The NCAA also conducted a second and additional review stemming from reporting by an ESPN program 'Outside the Lines' related to the way the institution handled allegations of student conduct involving student-athletes in Michigan State's football and men's basketball programs. Again, the Duncan letter states the NCAA review '…….has not substantiated violations of NCAA legislation.'

"The NCAA letter closes with this statement which is much appreciated by the MSU Athletic Department: 'The enforcement staff appreciates the institution's cooperation and its responsiveness to both inquiries.'"

NCAA's letter to MSU:

