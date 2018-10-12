Michigan State University student killed in East Lansing shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A 22-year-old Michigan State University student from Texas was killed Friday in a shooting at an East Lansing apartment.

According to authorities, police were alerted to shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. at the 25 East Apartments. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shoot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Lansing Police Department at 517-351-4220.

