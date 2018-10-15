Michigan State University student killed in shooting identified

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University has released the identity of the student killed in a shooting Oct. 12 in East Lansing.

The school said Isa Berrones, of Alamo, Texas was a senior studying food science. The 22-year-old student was shot and killed early Friday morning at the 25 East Apartment complex, which is about two miles from the university's campus. It's located near Abbot Road and Lake Lansing Road.

"The thoughts and prayers of the MSU community are with Berrones’ family and friends," reads a statement from the school. "MSU’s Office of Student Affairs is reaching out to the family to provide support. For those in the campus community who may be personally affected by this tragedy, resources are available at the MSU Counseling Center. More information can be found here."

READ MORE: Michigan State University students have safety concerns after student shot, killed off campus

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.