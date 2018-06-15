Michigan State University Trustee Dianne Byrum also calls for Engler to resign

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Another Michigan State University board trustee is calling for interim president John Engler to resign.

Engler is under fire after emails show he criticized lawyers who represent imprisoned sports physician Larry Nassar's assault victims. Engler's emails suggested the first woman to go public with her accusations was probably getting a "kickback" from her attorney.

Trustee Dianne Byrum released a statement Friday calling Engler's comments "despicable."

"The despicable and disparaging comments made about survivors by Interim President John Engler are completely unacceptable," reads Byrum's statement. "Yesterday I called upon the interim president to apologize for these hurtful remarks, he failed to do so, and therefore I have concluded he is no longer the right person to lead Michigan State University during this difficult period."

Trustee Brian Mosallam also released a statement Friday calling for Engler to resign.

"His misguided actions and comments have failed to reestablish trust and confidence in Michigan State University," reads Mosallam's statement.

