Michigan State vice president apologizes for emails criticizing Larry Nassar victim

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A special adviser to Michigan State University interim President John Engler is walking back her words in an email sent to the school's board of trustees.

Wednesday was another day of bad public relations for Michigan State.

Last week, during an MSU board of trustees meeting, Nassar survivor Kaylee Lorincz claimed she was offered a $250,000 settlement by Engler. Following the uproar, the university's communications director said that was not what happened.

An adviser to Engler, Carol Viventi, sent an email to the board after the meeting, calling Lorincz's statement false and inaccurate, but saying they need to tread lightly so they don't have victims claiming they're being victimized all over again.

On Wednesday, Viventi apologized for the words she used in the email, but not the content.

"I offer my sincerest and most heartfelt apology for the letter I sent MSU leaders after the board meeting," Viventi said. "I did not think about how my words would make the survivors feel."

Wieber testifies

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber testified before a Senate subcommittee Wednesday to discuss the Nassar abuse scandal.

The hearing focused on how national governing bodies can better protect athletes from abuse. Wieber discussed how her abuse began and how Nassar had free reign to abuse her and other athletes for years.

Wieber didn't told back when asked about her thoughts on how Michigan State handled the situation. You can hear her statements in the video posted above.

