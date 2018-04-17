Michigan student suspended after reporting school threat with OK2SAY app

IRA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Parents packed a school board meeting Monday night in Anchor Bay to find out what would happen to an honor student who said he overheard a school threat.

The 14-year-old boy reported the threat to Anchor Bay High School that he allegedly heard about. He reported it using the OK2SAY app.

Principal Joe McDonald explained the threat.

"That at 1:12 p.m. a group of students talked about shooting up their class on March 23," he said.

Investigators believe the teen lied and sent the tip because someone he knew was threatening to harm him. The school was planning to expel the boy, but his family and attorney insist the boy reported two separate complaints and that he did nothing malicious.

The fight continued for about three weeks. After nearly six hours of testimony, the school board decided not to expel the boy and is hoping the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department will start over with their investigation.

