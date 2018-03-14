Michigan students protest gun violence in national school walkout

DETROIT - It you listen carefully to students what you will hear from those participating in the national school walkout on Wednesday is a forceful call for change.

The group behind the walkout is the EMPOWER youth branch of the Women's March. They are calling for a 17-minute walkout beginning at 10 a.m. locally to honor the 17 victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

In Detroit, about 2,400 students are expected to walk out of Cass Technical High School. Each district in Metro Detroit is handling the walkout differently.

The administration at L'Anse Creuse Middle School East sent a letter home to parents saying they have decided on a walkout challenge. They are asking students to instead talk to kids they don't know whose views may be different than their own.

The editorial board at Grosse Pointe North High School's newspaper said it won't be walking about because of how the event has been handled by the administration.

