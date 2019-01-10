Michigan teacher arrested for child porn after sting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Michigan teacher is facing child porn charges after a sting.

Phillip Paauwe, 32, of Grandville, works for Grand Rapids Public Schools. He was charged with possession of child pornography and using a computer to commit a crime after being busted in a sting by Kent County authorities.

Kent County officials tell WOOD Paauwe worked at K.E.C. Oakleigh in northwest Grand Rapids. GRPS' website says that's a special education school serving students from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Paauwe has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Kent County officials said an undercover officer first made contact with Paauwe on an app in November and then spent time building the case.

Paauwe eventually told the undercover officer that he wanted to have sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Investigators then worked out where Paauwe was and learned he was in metro Grand Rapids. They ultimately discovered he had child porn.

"The work that this detective did on this case to bring someone into the light so that his actions can be dealt with without actually involving a real victim is work that we're very proud of," Kent County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Joel Roon said.

Paauwe was arrested Tuesday and his electronics were seized. He was arraigned Wednesday, then posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

