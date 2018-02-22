Michigan teen arrested after attacking mother for taking his Xbox away

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. - A Michigan teen is facing charges after attacking his mother when she attempted to take away his video game console.

WPBN reports a Kingsley, Michigan 17-year-old was arrested this week after his 13-year-old brother called the police to report the 17-year-old was beating up their mother.

Police told WPBN the 17-year-old male was not supposed to be using his Xbox during the week and when his mother returned home, she tried to remove it from him.

The teen became upset and began punching her and pushing her to the floor, police said.

The teen is facing domestic assault charges.

