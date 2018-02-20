Michigan teen arrested after making threats against high school in Manistee County

DICKSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in northwestern Michigan say they have arrested a teen accused of making threats against a high school.

Manistee County sheriff's officials say they contacted the teen Monday after being notified about the threat to "shoot up" Brethren High School. Officials say he told deputies that he was joking.

Police say they confiscated an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and the teen's cellphone from his home. He was taken to the county jail, where he awaits arraignment.

The teen is facing a charge of making terrorist threats.

READ: At least 20 incidents involving threats and weapons at schools since the Florida shooting

There have been a number of threats in Michigan since a massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty last week in Florida. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, legally purchased an AR-15, which authorities say he used in Wednesday's shooting.

RELATED: School shooting highlights tough gap between warning about and eliminating a threat

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.