Michigan teen killed, father hospitalized after being hit by farm truck while walking dog

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan teen was killed after being hit by a truck while walking a dog with her father.

The crash happened Monday night in Grant Township, WPBN reports, on Webster Road west of 72nd Avenue.

Michigan State Police said a farm truck hit two pedestrians while they were walking their dog on the shoulder of the road.

Kaitlyn Scott, 14, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her father, Eric Scott, was transported to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries," according to WPBN.

The truck was driven by a 54-year-old man from Rothbury. Police don't believe alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the crash.

