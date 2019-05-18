Michigan teen stabbed; two taken into police custody

The stabbing involved two attackers who fled on foot afterward.

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a nonfatal stabbing that happened in the area of Garfield Avenue on Friday evening.

The stabbing involved two attackers who fled on foot afterward, according to police. The victim is a 17-year-old boy who was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Deputies located both of the people believed to be involved in the assault near the scene. The two were taken into police custody.

Police said the main attacker is a teen from Lansing. They said the assault does not appear to be a random act.

