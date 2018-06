TROY, Mich. - A 15-year-old boy visited the Stage Nature Center in Troy and asked if they needed any help. Since that time, Lucas Wyatt has helped raise nearly $7,000 toward building a permanent habitat for displaced owls.

To learn more or to contribute to Wyatt's fundraiser for the Stage Nature Center, click here.

