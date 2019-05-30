Michigan Three Free weekend offers free fishing, off-roading and state park access

Three Free weekend offers free fishing, off-roading and access to state parks.

On June 8 and 9, get outside and catch some fish, ride an off-road vehicle trail or visit one of Michigan's 103 state parks without a license or pass.

“Whether you’re already an avid outdoors person or someone just beginning to explore the outdoors, our ‘Three Free’ weekend makes it easy to explore a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love," said Department of Natural Resources director Dan Eichinger.

A free fishing weekend is held once in the summer and once in the winter each year. Two free ORV weekends are also held yearly. The next free weekend is scheduled for Aug. 17-18.

