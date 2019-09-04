Michigan to become first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes

Michigan will become the first state in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes on Wednesday, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

Whitmer told the Washington Post that Michigan's health department found youth vaping "constituted a public health emergency." The ban is for retail of vaping products that use sweet and fruity flavors as well as mint and menthol ones. This ban does not include tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes.

The ban will cover both retail and online sales and it will go into effect on Wednesday. It will last for six months and after those six months it can be renewed for another six months, according to the governor's office.

Last week, Michigan health officials said they were investigating six cases of breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said each of the cases was diagnosed in the last 60 days and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. The patients range in age from 19 to 39. It says that as of Aug. 23, more than 200 possible cases of severe respiratory disease associated with e-cigarette use have been reported in 23 states. Illinois last week reported one death.

The Michigan agency says e-cigarette and/or vaping users should immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting.

In August, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was aware of 153 possible cases of severe lung disease in 16 states that could be caused by vaping.

The cases -- reported from June 28 to August 20, 2019 -- popped up in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. They have primarily affected adolescents and young adults.

The FDA began to crack down on illegally marketed tobacco products in August. It issued warning letters to four companies for allegedly selling e-liquids and hookah tobacco without legal authorization.

"The products, according to the FDA, lack the necessary marketing authorization to be sold in the United States," reads a CNN report. "No e-cigarette currently has that approval, but many are allowed to stay on the market temporarily because they were introduced before the FDA assumed authority over vapes in August 2016."

