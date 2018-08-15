Michigan to build new veterans home on former military housing complex in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan plans to build a new veterans home at the site of a former military housing complex in Macomb County.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency announced Wednesday that the state purchased the site known as Sebille Manor in Macomb County's Chesterfield Township for $820,000 from the U.S. Defense Department. The 103-acre (41.7-hectare) site will be the location of the Southeast Michigan Veterans Home .

Gov. Rick Snyder says in a statement that the acquisition "realizes our goal to expand accessibility to long-term care facilities for Michigan's veterans." A work group in 2016 recommended the construction of seven new veterans homes over the next 10 years across Michigan.

The property formerly was used for housing supporting an Army garrison. It's located near Selfridge Air National Guard Base, which is in Harrison Township.

“Acquiring Sebille Manor resulted from a substantial, bi-partisan team effort across state government,” said Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director James Robert Redford. “To get to where we are today has taken leadership from the Governor, support of our legislative partners in the Michigan House and Senate as well as members of Congress and Michigan’s two Senators, the Michigan Facilities Board of Directors, and a lot of dedicated effort from the DTMB Real Estate division and staff at MVAA.”

“The creation of the new authority and funding for the construction of two new homes for our veterans was a top priority of mine,” said Senator David Hildenbrand (R-Grand Rapids). "I am excited to see this important step accomplished so we can move forward on building much needed new, state of the art facilities for our veterans.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.