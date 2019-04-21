Michigan town wants to sell portion of taxpayer-owned land for development of marijuana facilities

KALKASKA, Mich. - A northern Michigan village wants to sell a portion of its taxpayer-owned land for the development of medical marijuana facilities.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Kalkaska leaders voted this month to list nearly 10 acres for sale.

The land is located within the industrial district, which is already zoned for medical marijuana businesses. Village officials have hired real estate brokers to market the properties to the burgeoning medical marijuana industry.

