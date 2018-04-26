Michigan traffic deaths decreased 3 percent in 2017; serious injuries up 1 percent

Michigan traffic deaths saw a slight drop from 2016 to 2017, but serious injuries saw a slight increase.

Numbers released by Michigan State Police and the Office of Highway Safety Planning show Michigan's total traffic deaths declined by three percent, from 1,064 fatalities in 2016 to 1,028 in 2017.

Related: These Michigan counties had the most traffic deaths in 2017

Other key findings include:

Injuries: 79,724 in 2016 to 78,394 in 2017, down two percent.

Crashes: 312,172 in 2016 to 314,921 in 2017, up one percent.

Serious injuries: 5,634 in 2016 to 6,084 in 2017, up eight percent.

Bicyclist fatalities decreased from 38 in 2016 to 21 in 2017, down 45 percent.

Teen fatalities decreased from 94 in 2016 to 64 in 2017, down 32 percent

Commercial motor vehicle-involved fatalities decreased from 120 in 2016 to 95 in 2017, down 21 percent.

Motorcyclist fatalities decreased from 141 in 2016 to 137 in 2017, down three percent.

Pedestrian fatalities decreased from 165 in 2016 to 158 in 2017, down four percent.

Deer-involved fatalities increased from 14 in 2016 to 17 in 2017, up 21 percent.

“Attention must be paid when we see nearly half of all traffic crash fatalities involving alcohol or drugs,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “This noteworthy change is causing great concern, and effective safety strategies to address this issue require a comprehensive approach in coordination with our local, county, state and federal partners."

Related: Study ranks best places to live in Metro Detroit for 2018

The OHSP will continue to allocate resources in the form of federal funding to improve our capabilities in the detection, apprehension, prosecution and treatment of impaired drivers.

“Clearly, our most basic safety countermeasures, focused on increasing seat belt use and reducing impaired driving, remain just as important now as they have ever been,” he added.

Related: How good (or bad) are Michigan drivers?

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.