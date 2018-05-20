Michigan trooper, K9 partner 'doing well' after being struck in vehicle by drunk driver on I-96

A Michigan State trooper and his K9 partner was injured after being struck by a drunk driver on I-96 Saturday night.

Michigan State Police tweeted the details on Sunday morning:

OVERNIGHT: Tpr. Matt Unterbrink (K9-25) and his K9 responded to E/B I-96 at I-94 in Detroit to assist another patrol unit that was checking on an abandoned vehicle. K9-25 was using his patrol vehicle to block traffic when another vehicle stuck his car while he was still in it.

Tpr. Unterbrink was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries, treated and released. His K9 partner Boz was driven home by another MSP K9 Trooper.

The female driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol car was arrested for drunk driving and was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center. The children that were in the suspects vehicle were released to family members. There were no other injuries. Please don’t drive impaired.

Michigan State Police tweeted an update on Sunday afternoon, saying: "The trooper involved and his K9 partner are doing well and should be back to work in a few days."

The female driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol car was arrested for drunk driving and was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center. The children that were in the suspects vehicle were released to family members. There were no other injuries. Please don’t drive impaired. pic.twitter.com/ANytZmFLrr — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.