Michigan utility worker dies after being shocked by electric line

PENINSULA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials say a 51-year-old Consumers Energy worker has died after being shocked by an electric line in Michigan’s northwestern Lower Peninsula.

The Grand Traverse County sheriff’s office responded Friday to a report of a medical emergency involving electric shock on the Old Mission Peninsula near Traverse City. The utility says James Farrington of Alden was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Jackson-based Consumers Energy says in a statement that Farrington was shocked by an electric line. The death is under investigation by state and local authorities as well as the utility.

Farrington was a journeyman line worker. He joined Consumers Energy after earlier working with Traverse City Light & Power and the Lansing Board of Water & Light.

