Michigan Virtual Charter Academy class valedictorian Blake McClellan celebrates graduation

NOVI, Mich. - A local high school student beat the odds at his graduation.

High School graduation is a moment many students look forward to. Blake McClellan is the same way, but his path to getting his diploma had some bumps and bruises along the way.

“Well, back in August, my dad lost his job,” McClellan said.

McClellan said it was during those tough times of being homeless, that he wanted to give up, until a very special moment.

“Ms. Garzola, my Government teacher. She practically gave me an ultimatum," McClellan said. "She told me I either stepped it up, or I wouldn’t be Valedictorian."

Ever since that day, he wanted to do better, he knew he had to do better, in order to get to this point, the point where he will deliver the graduation speech to his classmates.

