Michigan woman accused in mom's overdose death gets prison time

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A southwestern Michigan woman who entered a plea deal after being charged in her 87-year-old mother’s overdose death has been sentenced to 5-15 years in prison.

Sixty-year-old Susan Kubicek of Portage learned her punishment Monday after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter in the May 2017 death of Dorothy Allen.

Kalamazoo County authorities say Allen got a morphine dose 80 times greater than what was prescribed.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports defense attorney Ronald Pichlik says Kubicek is remorseful. Kubicek told the court she was trying to follow a nurse’s instructions.

Kubicek, who’d been caring for her ailing mother, was initially charged with second-degree murder.

Stephen Salik, Allen’s son and Kubicek’s brother, said in a victim impact statement that her actions “put a scar on my heart, on my family’s heart.”

