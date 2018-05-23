Michigan woman accused of 7:30 a.m. break-in at party store, crashing through Walmart entrance

A woman crashed her SUV into a Walmart in Coldwater. (WTVB YouTube)

COLDWATER, Mich. - A 37-year-old Branch County woman is accused of breaking into a Coldwater, Michigan, party store and crashing her SUV through the entrance of a nearby Walmart, according to WTVB.

Police said someone broke into Rick's Party Store around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers got to the scene, the front door was damaged, several items had been taken and the thief was gone, according to WTVB.

Deputies learned the woman suspected in the break-in was leaving a Speedway gas station, heading east on U.S. 12. A few minutes later, the SUV crashed into the general merchandise entrance of a Walmart store.

Photos show the SUV came to a stop in the pharmacy section.

The driver was taken into custody, police said. She was the only person inside the SUV.

WTVB reports one person was hurt in the crash, but refused medical treatment.

Here's video of the SUV being removed from the store.

