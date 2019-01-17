Michigan woman accused of operating 26-year scheme to steal money from therapy patients

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - A Birmingham woman is facing charges stemming from an alleged scheme to steal money from therapy patients.

According to the Michigan Attorney General, Beth L. Jaslove used her business, the Center for Growth and Enlightenment, to operate the scheme between 1991 and 2017. The scheme was dubbed the Community Money Program in 1999.

The center would sell unlicensed securities to Jaslove’s patients and clients, promising fixed return rates between 2 and 8 percent.

Jaslove allegedly promoted the scheme by convincing her patients and clients that investing in the program would aid in their personal growth and enlightenment.

She was able to obtain more than $1 million through the scheme between 2008 and 2016. The Attorney General's Office said more than a dozen people lost nearly everything they invested.

Jaslove was issued a $250,000 cash-only bond. She is due back in court Jan. 22.

“People shouldn’t have to worry about who they trusted with their investments,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Today’s charges should send a clear message: Those who seek to defraud our state residents will be held accountable.”

