Michigan woman allegedly assaulted, threatened 14-year-old son with hammer

ALPENA, Mich - A woman was arrested in Alpena county on charges of assaulting her 14-year-old son and threatening to hit him with a hammer.

On Oct. 11, troopers form the Alpena Post received a complaint regarding a 14-year-old juvenile who had fled his mother's residence and ended up with a friend.

Upon speaking with the juvenile and conducting an investigation, troopers learned that the juvenile's mother had assaulted the child and had threatened him with a hammer.

Troopers went to the suspect's Alpena Township home and found additional evidence to support the child's claim.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case was sent to the Alpena County Prosecutor for review.

The prosecutor issued a warrant for 48-year-old Kimberly Schultz of River Rouge, charging her with one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault) and one count of Domestic Violence- second offense.

Schultz had left the area, but was contacted by troopers and turned herself in one Dec. 7, 2018. She was arraigned in the 88th District Court in Alpena Tuesday and has posted a $15,000/10 percent bond.

Child Protective Services assisted in this case, ensuring the juvenile was placed in a safe home while this case was investigated/reviewed.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.