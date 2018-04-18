Michigan woman charged in mother's overdose death

Susan Kubicek of Portage was arraigned Tuesday for a second-degree murder charge in the May 5 death of her mother, Dorothy Allen.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A Michigan woman has been charged in her 87-year-old mother’s death by intentional overdose.

Kubicek’s brother, Steve Salik, says his sister had been caring for their ailing mother months before she died.

Salik says his mother needed 24-hour care after having her thyroid removed and undergoing 35 radiation treatments. He alleges Kubicek intentionally overdosed Allen on painkillers.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed Allen died of an intentional overdose.

Kubicek is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 26. She’s being held without bond.

Kubicek is expected to get a court-appointed lawyer, but court records don’t show one as of Wednesday morning.

