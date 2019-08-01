Michigan woman pleads guilty to conspiring to kidnap, rape child from county fair

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. - The third defendant in a four-person Coldwater sex abuse conspiracy ring plead guilty Wednesday.

Jayme LaPoint, 20, of Athens, plead guilty to two felonies for her role in the ring that plotted to kidnap, sexually assault and kill young children. She is the third defendant to plead guilty in the case, according to officials.

Michigan State Police received a complaint from a witness that said LaPoint and her co-defendants Matthew Toole, 33, and Talia Furman, 33, both of Battle Creek, had child sexually abusive Material on their phones and had plans to abuse and murder a young girl.

Police said Furman had been exchanging messages with LaPoint's live-in boyfriend, David Bailey, 37, of Kalamazoo and had detailed plans to abuse and kill a young girl. According to police, evidence found at their home revealed Bailey and LaPoint had engaged in conspiracies with Toole and Furman.

The four met for pizza at Bailey's home and plotted to kidnap a child from a county fair, rape and murder that child.

LaPoint pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. She also pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which also carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“One of our important responsibilities as law enforcement officers is the safety and welfare of our children and residents,” Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I am incredibly proud of the swift action taken by the Michigan State Police and our career prosecutors who intercepted these plans to carry out incredibly heinous crimes and prevented Michigan children from being harmed.”

Toole’s trial begins Tuesday, Sept. 10. Furman and Bailey will be sentenced on Monday, Aug. 26. LaPoint will be sentenced Monday, Sept. 23.

Left to right: Booking photos of Matthew Toole and Talia Furman. (Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)

