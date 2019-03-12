Michigan woman, wanted man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. - A woman and a wanted man were taken into custody this weekend after a traffic stop led to the discovery of meth/ecstasy, analogues and other substances, Michigan State Police said.

A trooper stopped a vehicle around 2:50 p.m. Saturday on Healy Lake Road near 13 Mile Road in Manistee County.

Police said the passenger was identified as Jason Davis, 37, of Bear Lake, who had outstanding warrants out of Grand Traverse County. He was taken into custody, and police found substances believed to be illegal drugs when they searched him, according to officials.

The driver, Amber Oshea, 33, of Kaleva, became uncooperative during the investigation, police said. The trooper got suspicious that she was trying to hide or destroy evidence, and she refused to follow orders, according to authorities.

Oshea was also taken into custody.

When the trooper searched the vehicle, he could more suspected drugs and evidence of intravenous drug use, police said.

Davis and Oshea were taken to the Manistee County Jail.

Davis is charged with possession of meth/ecstasy and possession of analogues.

Oshea is charged with possession of meth, possession of analogues, possession of a schedule five controlled substance and resisting and obstructing an officer.

They were arraigned Monday at 85th District Court.

