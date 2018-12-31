Michigan workers making minimum wage will get slight raise in 2019

DETROIT - Michigan workers who make minimum wage will see a slight increase in pay starting Jan. 1.

Michigan's minimum hourly wage will increase from $9.25 to $9.45 to start 2019. The increase is less than the $10 per hour proposed by the citizen-backed initiative in November.

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature changed the bill after the Nov. election, reducing the proposed increase. The citizen ballot proposal called for a $12 minimum wage by 2022, which was pushed back by Republican lawmakers, to 2030.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed the legislation earlier this month.

Snyder also signed another controversial measure that will mandate fewer hours of paid sick leave than the language originally approved for the ballot initiative -- 40 hours versus 72 hours in the original proposal, for companies with more than 50 employees.

"The two bills I signed today strike a good balance between the initial proposals and the original legislation as drafted," Snyder said.

The minimum wage will increase to $9.65 in 2020 and to $9.87 in 2021.

