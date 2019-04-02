Michigan zoo mourns loss of beloved African lion

A Michigan Zoo is mourning the loss the a beloved African lion who died after a cancer diagnosis last year.

The John Ball Zoo in Battle Creek posted this:

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Bakari, our 12-year-old female African lion. As we had posted this past March, Bakari had been diagnosed with lymphoma at the end of last year. After 15 weeks of chemotherapy, and follow-up exams, there was no evidence of cancer, her lymph nodes seemed normal, and the initial mass on her neck was gone. However, yesterday afternoon Bakari’s health took a sudden downturn and she passed away. While a final determination needs to be completed, it is believed her lymphoma aggressively returned and caused her unexpected passing.

Bakari was born at the San Diego Wild Animal Park in 2006 and joined the John Ball Zoo family with her sister, Abena, in 2008. With her unique quirks, she quickly became a favorite of staff and guests alike. She would often spend her afternoons close to the visitor widow interacting with visitors. Even though her sister Abena was more vocal and upfront, Bakari would always take the lead on exploring new enrichment and could often be seen interacting with the different enrichment items.

Our animal care and veterinary staff worked incredibly hard throughout this process. Please keep all of those who cared for Bakari in your thoughts. She was a wonderful ambassador for her species, and the impact she made here won’t be forgotten."

