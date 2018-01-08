2 killed, 1 wounded in murder-suicide along I-96 in west Michigan

36th Street looking north at the I-96 interchange on March 15, 2008. (Wikimedia)

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say a man and woman were killed in an apparent murder-suicide shooting along Interstate 96 in western Michigan that also left a young woman badly wounded.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says deputies found an SUV parked on the highway's shoulder Saturday night, with 51-year-old David Somers and 51-year-old Lisa Somers dead from gunshot wounds.

The department says a loaded shotgun was found underneath David Somers' body at the scene about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Grand Rapids. Police say Amber Dewey, Lisa Somers' 18-year-old daughter, was wounded inside the SUV and was hospitalized Sunday in critical condition. All three people are from Kaleva, Michigan.

The department said it wasn't clear what led up to the shootings, which remain under investigation.

