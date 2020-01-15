Lake Angelus City Council suspends police chief for two weeks after drunk driving arrest

LAKE ANGELUS, Mich. – The Lake Angelus City Council voted Tuesday for a two-week suspension of the city’s police chief after he pleaded guilty to drunk driving.

Chief Michael Farley’s suspension begins Jan. 19 and ends Feb. 1.

Lake Angelus City Council also voted for no pay increase for Farley in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Any violation to his related court mandate or a repeat incident will result in termination, the council said. Farley is required to submit a complete copy of his sentence and discharge of his probation.

“We have faith that Chief Farley will be able to continue to effectively perform his duties,” the council said in a statement. “Our community looks forward to Chief Farley learning from this incident and moving forward in his service to the city and its residents.”

Chief Michael Farley was stopped at Keego Harbor in November on the suspicion of drunk driving. He failed a sobriety test and was arrested.

In December, Farley received a vote of confidence from City Council at the body’s meeting. However, he pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to impaired driving charges and was sentenced to one year probation, leading to his suspension.

