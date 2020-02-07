Candlelit hike planned for this weekend at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

EMPIRE, Mich – Hike through the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore along a candlelit path this weekend.

The full moon hike on Saturday is part of a number of events planned in celebration of the park’s 50th anniversary. It will be at the Dune Climb from 6-8 p.m.

Park rangers along the trail will provide facts about nocturnal animals and the night sky.

It will be a regular hike instead of snowshoe hike or cross country ski activity due to warmer temperatures and little snow. Shoe chains and traction devices are recommended because the trail may be icy.

A National Park pass is required to access the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

The park is offering commemorative passes in honor of the anniversary. They can be purchased for $45 at the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center in Empire.

Passes are good for a year, and allow entrance to the park for all occupants of a personal vehicle or the pass holder and three adults if entering by foot or bicycle. Children 16 and younger get free entry into the National Lakeshore.

Sleeping Bear Dunes recently launched an app for Apple devices, with an Android version coming soon. The app provides a guide to the park and will show events being held for the 50th anniversary. Download it here.