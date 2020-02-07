28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Michigan

VOTE NOW: Help pick a name for the iconic Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Mouse

Mouse turns 50 this year

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Frankenmuth, Cheese Haus, Cheese Haus Mouse, Frankenmuth Cheese Haus, Michigan, Michigan Travel, Vote, Update, Animals
The Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Mouse turns 50 in 2020.
The Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Mouse turns 50 in 2020. (Cheese Haus)

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – Frankenmuth’s iconic Cheese Haus Mouse is finally going to have a name after 50 years.

The mouse has been outside the business since 1970, two years after the store opened on Main Street.

The business took name suggestions on Facebook and narrowed it down to the top four. Now, it is asking for voters to pick their favorite name.

So, what will it be? Charlie? Frankie? Hans? Klaus?

It’s up to you! Head to this website to vote. Voting is open until Feb. 16.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: