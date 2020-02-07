VOTE NOW: Help pick a name for the iconic Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Mouse

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – Frankenmuth’s iconic Cheese Haus Mouse is finally going to have a name after 50 years.

The mouse has been outside the business since 1970, two years after the store opened on Main Street.

The business took name suggestions on Facebook and narrowed it down to the top four. Now, it is asking for voters to pick their favorite name.

So, what will it be? Charlie? Frankie? Hans? Klaus?

It’s up to you! Head to this website to vote. Voting is open until Feb. 16.