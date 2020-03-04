Michigan partners with Finland on clean technology growth, development

LANSING, Mich – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Finland’s minister of economic affairs today to research on clean technology growth and development.

The new partnership is meant to increase collaboration between Michigan and Finland relating to clean technology industries, battery and energy storage technologies.

"Michigan is excited to work alongside Finland to identify sustainable growth opportunities in the automotive, maritime and sustainable forest bio-economy industries, mitigate climate change and collaborate on opportunities to make mobility cleaner and safer,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Finland, rich in materials needed for electric battery manufacturing, will be a beneficial partner for developing sustainable solutions.

“Both Finland and Michigan want to take the lead in the transformation towards green economy,” said Minister Mika Lintilä. “Finland and Michigan have a lot to benefit from sharing knowledge and creating business opportunities in the fields of clean technologies, smart mobility, and the battery industry, as well as sustainable bio-economy. It is important to Finland to have concrete collaboration at all levels with the United States, including with states.”

Minister Lintilä and the Finnish Delegation will also meet with leaders from General Motors and Ford and tour various mobility facilities, including the Piston Automotive Group, PlanetM Landing Zone, the University of Michigan’s Mcity and Battery Lab and the American Center for Mobility.