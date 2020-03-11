Founders introduces Michigan-exclusive beer series in support of local charities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. announced a new series exclusive to Michigan.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery will release three different beers throughout the year, starting with Red’s Rye IPA.

Each beer in the Brewed for MI series will help raise funds for the brewery’s corporate giving platform, Big Pitcher, which gives money to charities, both in Michigan and nationally. The Big Pitcher focuses on arts and culture, social justice and environment.

The first beer will support arts and culture programs.

Founders Brewing Co. introduced a series of beers dedicated to Michigan. (Founders)

The Michigan series marks the first time Red’s Rye IPA will be available outside of the taproom.

It will be available in six-pack cans and on draft beginning Wednesday in the Grand Rapids taproom and Thursday in the Detroit taproom. Distribution of the beer across the state will begin as early as mid-March.

“There’s a reason Red’s Rye IPA is consistently the No. 1 selling beer in the Grand Rapids taproom month after month -- it’s a well-balanced, flavorful IPA that celebrates the delicious citrus characteristics of the Amarillo hop. We’re thrilled to put this product in a can for the first time in the name of supporting the artistic community throughout the state of Michigan,” said co-founder and president Dave Engbers.